Comment: Let’s adapt

As the days have flown by, I’ve found myself caught in a whirlwind of experiences that have made me even more curious about construction. As we quickly approach 2024, I look back at how much I have learned over the last six months with Canadian Contractor and how much there is left to explore.

In September, I attended Procore’s Groundbreak 2023 in Chicago and what an adventure! Hearing about the evolution of the construction industry over the border got me thinking about the transformation it has taken here in Canada as well. From legislation passed to ensure clean, safe washrooms for all on-site employees to the ever-evolving world of tech tools to help make jobs more seamless, it seems that with a little more time to adapt and adopt, the construction industry may be just fine.

Another prevailing theme at this year’s Groundbreak was the next generation, and how, as an industry, construction needs to work to not only find but keep future tradespeople interested in their careers. One way to do this is with technology.

In Canadian Contractor’s October edition, we hear about some of the innovative technology already swirling around the trades. In our focus section, Gord Wornoff spoke with nidus3D about their project on North America’s first residentially-permitted, multi-unit, 3D printed home in Windsor-Essex, Ont. Nidus3D talks with Gord about challenges faced coming into a pre-established project, the prospect of technologies like their 3D printer in aiding Canada’s housing crisis and what the evolution towards tech could mean for the future of construction as a whole.

We circle back to more tech talk with the Ryan Report, where Steve Ryan talks builder software and choosing what is right for your needs.

Our profile for this edition is with Trevor Trainor, president of Bawating Building Science. Trevor and I spoke about his career in building sciences, the importance of them and what’s next for Bawating as they continue their work with Dillon Consulting and Nunavut Housing Corporation to develop and monitor residential retrofit strategies throughout Nunavut. Trevor noted that the future of construction and renovations does not have to be bleak, all it takes is a shift in perspective.

This edition is also holds some insight for our renovation experts. Maxime Duzyk writes on the role of contractors when it comes to mitigating radon build-up, and Mike Anderson talks best practices in Net-Zero home design.

Richard Lyall encourages the industry to rethink urban growth by considering mid-rise housing and reframing the way policymakers look at densification of current low-rise neighbourhoods.

We round off the edition with some how-tos, including James Hong’s guide to site inspections. You can also read more about my time at Groundbreak 2023 in our CON the move section.

As always, I invite you to pitch me your ideas, send me your latest news and accomplishments, or connect with me just to have a conversation. You can reach me at ksecord@annexbusinessmedia.com. Until next time, happy reading! cc