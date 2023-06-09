Comment: Nice to meet you

To everyone who has reached out to me over the past couple months, your open arms and wealth of knowledge have been invaluable to my start in your industry.

I am so honoured to bring you the June 2023 edition of Canadian Contractor as its new editor. Before we can begin this new chapter, I’d like to thank Patrick Flannery, Adam Freill and Mark Stephens for their help in navigating this new role and market. You can still find them as editors of Fenestration Review, Glass Canada, Canadian Rental Service, On-Site and Canadian Plastics respectively. Another thanks goes to Anthony Capkun, editor of Electrical Business Magazine, for his guidance and support throughout my first couple of months. This group of steadfast editors have reminded me just how important teamwork is!

Before we get into our June edition, I’d like to share a bit about myself. I stepped into this editorial role mid-March and have quickly learned the basic in-and-outs of the contractor world. Before taking on this new role, I was associate editor for <i>Fire Fighting in Canada</i> and <i>Canadian Firefighter </i>, two publications I hold near and dear to my heart. As I move up the editorial ladder, I can’t think of a more perfect fit for myself than an industry full of welcoming and interesting individuals. To everyone who has reached out to me over the past couple months, your open arms and wealth of knowledge have been invaluable to my start in your industry.

Outside of my job as an editor, I have a keen interest in mid-century modern design, rollerskating and attending every concert I can get tickets to.

With my introduction out of the way, I’m excited to share with you this month’s edition of Canadian Contractor, which includes columns and features from a variety of industry experts.

Gordon Wornoff profiles CHBA award-winners, My House Design/Build/Team, on their process of tackling net-zero renovation in Vancouver.

New contributor Christopher Smith of Woodsmith Construction Inc. touches on the process of dealing with party walls and gaining consent in our FOCUS column for this edition.

Casey Edge covers the great housing reckoning throughout the country and Steve Ryan asks, “what is the real housing shortage?” in the Ryan Report.

In this month’s profile, Jack Kazmierski spoke with Ajay Punnapadam, an entrepreneur turned P.E.I.-based contractor on his journey to building in Canada.

We’re also introducing a new segment, CON the move, which gives you an inside look at Canadian Contractor’s experience at events. In this edition, I had the opportunity to attend Building Knowledge Canada’s Spring Training in conjunction with CHBA’s net-zero summit.

As I begin this new journey with <i> Canadian Contractor </i>, I invite you to pitch me your ideas, send me your latest news and accomplishments, or connect with me just to have a conversation. You can reach me at ksecord@annexbusinessmedia.com.

I am looking forward to meeting more of you in the coming months at industry events, including our first-ever golf tournament happening on June 1.

Until next time, happy reading!