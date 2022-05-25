Canadian Contractor

By JELD-WEN   

How to make your house more eco-friendly

Sponsored by JELD-WEN


Reducing your impact on the planet is becoming more important than ever. Not only is it the right thing to do but your customers will be saving a lot of money in the long run when they upgrade their windows and doors. And don’t worry, they won’t have to sacrifice their interior design preferences to achieve an eco-friendly home!

Watch the interview with JELD-WEN expert, Jessica Brandstrom, and Principle Designer at Alykhan Velji Designs, Alykhan Velji, as they discuss:

    • What an eco-friendly house is
    • What renovations will make your customer’s home more eco-friendly
    • How energy efficiency and sustainability work together to create an eco-friendly home
    • How much it will cost to be eco-friendly

