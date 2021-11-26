Lightning strikes

Uptake on electric vehicles is growing. However, the slice of the pie for EVs is still very small. Factors such as range, charging infrastructure, and most importantly, type of vehicle have been the main reasons for customer hesitancy. The majority of EVs until recently were hatchback-style vehicles, which many customers enjoy. However, they are not the crossover and SUV-style vehicles that are growing exponentially, or the best-selling segment of the vehicle market, pickup trucks.

Now, it is one thing for Tesla, who has built its entire brand on EVs, to announce the Cybertruck pickup, or for niche EV companies to do the same. It is quite another for the segment leader to announce that it is entering the ring with an electric-powered pick-up truck.

For many years, the Ford F-Series has been the top selling vehicle in both Canada and the United States. Ford has put many innovations into the F-Series, most recently with a hybrid version of its F-150 (as the PowerBoost), and before that with the introduction of an aluminum body.

Its next innovation is trying to take electric power mainstream by introducing the Ford F-150 Lightning. The fully electric F-150 gives pickup truck customers an option for an EV within the largest segment in the industry.

“For both Ford and the American auto industry, F-150 Lightning represents a defining moment as we progress toward a zero-emissions, digitally connected future,” said Bill Ford, executive chair at Ford. “F-Series is America’s best-selling truck for 44 years, the backbone of work across the country and a trusted icon for generations of customers. Now we are revolutionizing it for a new generation.”

Lightning offers two lithium-ion battery options, a standard range version with an estimated 370 kilometres of range and an extended-range version with an estimated 483 kilometers of range. Both versions show that “range anxiety” is a thing of the past for EVs. Going further, the standard range model offers 426 horsepower, while extended range model has 563 horsepower on tap.

Both offer 775 foot-pounds of torque. The extended-range model has an estimated zero to 60 time in the mid-four seconds range.

Projected charging times with a Level 3 charger (50 or 150 kilowatts) for 15 percent to 85 percent is 91 or 44 minutes for a standard-range, and 122 or 41 minutes for an extended-range. Level 2 charging on standard-range can be 10 to 14 hours and extended-range eight to 19 hours, depending on the charging station being used.

In terms of truck capability, the Lighting will offer an estimated maximum payload of 1,800 (extended-range) to 2,000 (standard-range) pounds. Maximum estimated towing ranges (with the maximum trailer tow package) are from 7,700 pounds (standard-range) to 10,000 pounds (extended-range).

Four trim levels will be available for the Lightning – a fleet-focused work truck, Pro trim, along with XLT, Lariat and Platinum. The top range Platinum trim is only available with the extended-range battery, while the Pro trim is only available with the extended-range for fleets. The middle two trims are standard with the standard-range battery, with the option of having the extended-range version.

A new feature on the Lightning, that may be a selling feature for some, is Ford Intelligent Backup Power. What the feature does is basically turn your truck into a backup power source for your home. The system gives the Lightning the ability to offload 9.6 kilowatts of power. When using the truck with an 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and a home management system, the system sends power to the house, instead of charging itself. Once power is restored, the truck goes back to charging its battery. Ford says that an extended-range battery model can power a home for up to three days, when using an average of 30 kilowatt-hours of daily use.

“Whether sheltering during a storm or trying to stay safe in a heat wave, customers can now use their truck to give themselves power when they need it most,” said Ryan O’Gorman, electric vehicle manager for strategic partnerships. “F-150 Lightning is built for seamless transitions between charging your vehicle and powering your house when needed – and Ford is the first in North America to offer this capability on an electric truck.”

Another innovative feature of the Lightning is that, as a result of not needing as much space up front for an engine and transmission, the under the hood section of the vehicle is nowa trunk. It offers 400 litres of volume and 400 pounds of payload, has four electrical outlets, two USB chargers and a drainable floor.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is expected to arrive in spring 2022.

“We’re not here to make an electric truck for the few. Ford is committed to building one that solves real problems for real people,” said Kumar Galhotra, president of the Americas and international markets group. “F-150 Lightning delivers everything we’ve said electric vehicles can offer, plus the capability expected from a Ford truck – not just near-instant torque but powerful towing and hauling customers can depend on.”