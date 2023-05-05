Rust-Oleum’s new Tremclad Turbo. 3x The Speed, 3X The Power, 3X The Coverage

Introducing Rust-Oleum®’s latest innovation, Tremclad Rust Paint featuring the patented Turbo Spray System™ – the perfect solution for contractors who need to tackle big projects quickly and efficiently. Rust-Oleum® has been a trusted brand for small project paints, woodcare, automotive, and high-performance coatings since 1921, and the Tremclad Rust Paint with the Turbo Spray System™ is no exception.

The innovative Turbo Spray System™ offers three times more paint per second than traditional spray paints, making large projects a breeze. The super tall fan tip coats surfaces faster and provides pro spray equipment results with no messy clean up required. Plus, the mega-sized 680g of paint is perfect for covering big surfaces, such as tables and chairs, entry and garage doors, fences, sheds, and more!

Tremclad Turbo Rust Paint is ideal for contractors who need a durable, long-lasting paint that can withstand harsh weather conditions. Whether you’re working on a residential or commercial project, this product is perfect for restoring and beautifying a variety of surfaces.

Tremclad Rust Paint has been the go-to product for rust protection and prevention for over 90 years, and now with the Turbo Spray System™, it’s easier and faster to apply than ever before.

Contractors can rest easy knowing that they are using a product that is tried and true. Its advanced formula provides superior adhesion, durability, and corrosion resistance, making it the perfect choice for projects. Tremclad Turbo is a multi-purpose paint that can also be used on various surfaces, including metal, wood, concrete, and masonry.

In addition to its durability, Tremclad Turbo is also incredibly easy to use. The Turbo Spray System™ ensures that the paint goes on smoothly and evenly, leaving no drips or runs. The large size of the canister also means that you can cover more surface area with fewer passes, saving you time and effort.

At Rust-Oleum®, we are committed to providing our customers with the best products on the market. That’s why we’ve paired our trusted Tremclad Rust Paint with the Turbo Spray System™. This innovative product is ideal for contractors who need to get the job done quickly and efficiently without sacrificing quality.

So, whether you’re restoring an old metal fence, repainting a garage door, or tackling any other large project, the Tremclad Turbo Rust Paint is the perfect solution. Try it today and experience the Rust-Oleum® difference for yourself!

Link: https://www.rustoleum.ca/product-catalog/consumer-brands/tremclad/rust-paint/tremclad-turbo