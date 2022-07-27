The Hammer Special Episode: BIG VIEWS: The perks and challenges of oversized windows with Rob Adams and Chantale Brosseau from JELD-WEN of Canada

Oversized windows are becoming increasingly popular. Homeowners are looking to buy products that help achieve a unique, customized look, while offering greater access to outdoor spaces and natural light.

JELD-WEN of Canada experts Rob Adams and Chantale Brosseau discuss why oversized windows became a trend; how oversized windows work with building codes and energy efficiency standards; what challenges they create for manufacturing; how you can support your customers when they want oversized windows; and why JELD-WEN windows are the right fit for your project.