The Hammer Special Episode: Bridging the gap between the indoor and outdoors with the best door system options – with Russ Miller and Mike Desmarais, JELD-WEN

Join us in this episode as we delve into the world of door systems and explore the various options available to bridge the gap between the indoors and outdoors. Our expert guests, Russ Miller, JELD-WEN Canada’s National Account Manager, and Mike Desmarais, JELD-WEN Canada’s Territory Sales Manager for Ontario, will guide us through a captivating discussion on the types of exterior door systems, including the pros and cons of sliding versus swinging doors.Discover the hottest trends in door systems, and gain insights into the importance of proper installation for optimal performance and longevity. Furthermore, we’ll explore the crucial aspect of security and learn how door systems can enhance the safety of your home. Whether you’re a homeowner or a professional in the industry, this episode is a must-listen for anyone looking to upgrade their door systems and create a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. Tune in and unlock the secrets to finding the perfect door system that suits your needs, while maximizing style, functionality, and peace of mind.