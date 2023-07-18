Canadian Contractor

By Canadian Contractor   

The Hammer Special Episode: Bridging the gap between the indoor and outdoors with the best door system options – with Russ Miller and Mike Desmarais, JELD-WEN

Canadian Contractor Podcasts
Sponsored by JELD-WEN Canada

Join us in this episode as we delve into the world of door systems and explore the various options available to bridge the gap between the indoors and outdoors. Our expert guests, Russ Miller, JELD-WEN Canada’s National Account Manager, and Mike Desmarais, JELD-WEN Canada’s Territory Sales Manager for Ontario, will guide us through a captivating discussion on the types of exterior door systems, including the pros and cons of sliding versus swinging doors.Discover the hottest trends in door systems, and gain insights into the importance of proper installation for optimal performance and longevity. Furthermore, we’ll explore the crucial aspect of security and learn how door systems can enhance the safety of your home. Whether you’re a homeowner or a professional in the industry, this episode is a must-listen for anyone looking to upgrade their door systems and create a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. Tune in and unlock the secrets to finding the perfect door system that suits your needs, while maximizing style, functionality, and peace of mind.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
The Hammer Special Episode: Trends From Our Lives to Our Homes – Johanne Munger, JELD-WEN Canada
The Hammer Special Episode: Low Slope, High Performance – Abby Feinstein and Joe Thompson, CertainTeed
The Hammer Episode #25: The Case Against Tax Fraud – Mike Yorke, Carpenters District Council of Ontario
The Hammer Episode #17: Carving a Place – Natasha Fritz, Natural Carpentry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.