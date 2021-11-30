Canadian Contractor

The Hammer Special Episode: Buy Now, Pay Later – Michael Garrity, FinanceIt


November 30, 2021
Sponsored
by FinanceIt

Michael Garrity, CEO of FinanceIt, joins The Hammer to explain the power of project financing as a sales tool for Canadian contractors. “This tool gives you the ability to solve your customers’ budget problems, solve them right there and get them to move ahead.” Project financing can help you do the kind of work you want to do and take your company in the direction you want to go: higher quality, better margins and a sweet portfolio of beautiful jobs.

