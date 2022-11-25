The Hammer Special Episode: Durability and sustainability from high-performance air barrier systems

Whether it’s upgrades to an existing building or ensuring high-performing, durable, and passive building development projects, contractors need to consider a high-performance Air Barrier System (ABS). A strong air barrier is essential to a sustainable envelope. If fact, the building transformation required today and for future would not be complete without an Air Barrier System and its control layers contributing to a winning formula that is designed, designated, and detailed to control water, vapour, and air. The control layers of the Air Barrier System are placed throughout the building in properties such as the roof, walls, and floor, to the below-grade structures such as the foundation, slab, parking, storage, utility rooms, communication conduits, and more. In this podcast, we discuss how the Air Barrier System is a key aspect of a durable building envelope against the constant environmental stresses and the role it plays on our trajectory toward ongoing, sustainable, and impactful buildings.

Maxime Duzyk is the global director of building science and engineering with Huntsman Building Solutions. He holds a background in architecture and has been in the spray foam insulation business for the last ten years. Maxime is involved with different building envelope committees and associations in North America like CSC, SFC, SPFA, CCMC and ULC Standards.