The Hammer Special Episode: Trends From Our Lives to Our Homes – Johanne Munger, JELD-WEN Canada


December 14, 2021
Sponsored
by JELD-WEN Canada


Our lives have changed faster than ever in the last two years, and those changes are driving accelerated evolution in design trends. Johanne Munger, national account manager and design expert for JELD-WEN Canada joins the podcast to tell us about three important emerging colour and concept trends and to share her advice on how contractors can use window and door products to give clients the experiences they want. Energy efficiency is top of mind, but people are also looking for homes that reflect their personalities.

