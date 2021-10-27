Canadian Contractor

The Hammer Special Episode: Give Your Project a Break


October 27, 2021
By Canadian Contractor

Maxime Duzyk joins The Hammer to tell us all about Huntsman Building Solutions’ D-Max wall assembly system. Essentially, this simple system creates a break between the main wall studs and the exterior sheathing of a building façade, which is then filled with Huntsman’s Heatlok Soya HOF spray foam insulation product. The advantages are impressive. Greater insulating values. The ability to install insulation from the inside of the building in parallel with façade completion. Thinner walls. Easier access for utilities and services. Fewer steps to wall construction. Lower jobsite heating and equipment costs. The list goes on. Maxime does a great job of explaining this potentially game-changing technology.

