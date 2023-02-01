The Hammer Special Episode: Heatlok Soya HP + 2023-2024 Huntsman News Bulletin

By Canadian Contractor
The Hammer Special Episode: Heatlok Soya HP + 2023-2024 Huntsman News BulletinCanadian Contractor Podcasts
Sponsored by Huntsman Building Solutions
There’s a lot going on in the world of green building and spray foam. Jean- François Lupien, the Global Director of Product Management from Huntsman Building Solutions joins us on The Hammer to discuss an innovation in spray foam technology as well as an update on what is going on in the industry and what Huntsman Building Solutions has been up to in 2023. Also, what contractors can expect to see in 2024 from the brand.
Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page
Related Stories
Leave a Reply