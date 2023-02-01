Canadian Contractor

By Canadian Contractor   

The Hammer Special Episode: Heatlok Soya HP + 2023-2024 Huntsman News Bulletin

Canadian Contractor Podcasts
Sponsored by Huntsman Building Solutions

There’s a lot going on in the world of green building and spray foam. Jean- François Lupien, the Global Director of Product Management from Huntsman Building Solutions joins us on The Hammer to discuss an innovation in spray foam technology as well as an update on what is going on in the industry and what Huntsman Building Solutions has been up to in 2023. Also, what contractors can expect to see in 2024 from the brand.

