The Hammer Special Episode: ‘Live like its spring’ means no fuss basement flood protection

Now is the time for builders, contractors and even homeowners to consider protection against water infiltration from potential flooding. With high water levels and extreme weather from climate change, we are bound to experience residential water penetration problems. Join Maxime Duzyk, Director of Building Science with Huntsman Building Solutions, as he discusses what we should be thinking as far as protecting home basements from water damage. Sometimes water infiltration may be inevitable, so products that can withstand a flood and even maintained after they have been submerged in water, need to be considered. For example, using building materials that are not affected by water, like metal framing and spray foam insulation that is rated a class five by FEMA and that can survive wetting and drying, and be successfully cleaned after a flood. Join Maxime as he talks about building trend options that despite the forecast will protect the home.