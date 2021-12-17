The Hammer Special Episode: Low Slope, High Performance – Abby Feinstein and Joe Thompson, CertainTeed



Torch-down and hot asphalt roofing membrane solutions have the advantage of being familiar. But what if there were an easier and faster way? Flintlastic SA self-adhering roofing systems from CertainTeed are field-proven, bear the same warranty as traditional systems and can be installed in almost half the time. The new self-adhering technology is so effective, it’s becoming more popular even for larger low-slope projects such as schools and warehouses. Commercial project manager, Abby Feinstein, and customer training manager, Joe Thompson, join this special episode of The Hammer to tell us all about it.