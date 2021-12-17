Canadian Contractor

The Hammer Special Episode: Low Slope, High Performance – Abby Feinstein and Joe Thompson, CertainTeed


December 17, 2021
Sponsored
by CertainTeed


Torch-down and hot asphalt roofing membrane solutions have the advantage of being familiar. But what if there were an easier and faster way? Flintlastic SA self-adhering roofing systems from CertainTeed are field-proven, bear the same warranty as traditional systems and can be installed in almost half the time. The new self-adhering technology is so effective, it’s becoming more popular even for larger low-slope projects such as schools and warehouses. Commercial project manager, Abby Feinstein, and customer training manager, Joe Thompson, join this special episode of The Hammer to tell us all about it.

Print this page

Related
The Hammer Episode #19: The Show Must Go On – Teresa Baker, The Buildings Show
The Hammer episode #2: Get ‘Em Young – Ian Howcroft, Skills Ontario
The Hammer Episode #5: Expanding Possibilities – Simon Baker and Doug Brady, Huntsman Building Solutions
The Hammer Episode #21: Line of Site – Gavin Daly, Axis Communications

Tags



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.