The Hammer Special Episode: Radon Abatement from the Ground Up, Mickel Maalouf, Huntsman Building Solutions

Mickel Maalouf of Huntsman Building Solutions joins The Hammer to discuss Radon abatement from the ground up. Radon, a colourless, odourless, radioactive gas, is the second leading cause of lung cancer. Heavier than air, radon can accumulate in residential basements, increasing the risk of exposure to the homeowner. Radon can infiltrate in several places, especially cracks or openings in the floor, slab, cracks in the foundation wall, or sumps. A radon barrier around the basement using Heatlok Soya HFO closed-cell spray foam can seal and prevent radon infiltration. That said, let’s talk about radon, recommendations for reducing it, steps to take for building or renovating a radon-free basement, what are some of the protection requirements and the benefits of using Heatlok Soya HFO.