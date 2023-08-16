The Hammer Special Episode: SFA Saniflo then and now– with Phil Warren, SFA Saniflo Canada’s Managing Director and Frédéric Boucher, Plomberie EPF’s President

Phil Warren, SFA Saniflo Canada’s Managing Director and Frédéric Boucher, Plomberie EPF’s President, join this special episode of The Hammer to discuss SFA Saniflo’s recent experience on their France factory tour, the company’s history, what they see for the future. Listen as Warren and Boucher chat with editor Kaitlin Secord about the company’s innovations to the plumbing world, their global presence and how they’ve grown in the Canadian market.