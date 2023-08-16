Canadian Contractor

By Canadian Contractor   

The Hammer Special Episode: SFA Saniflo then and now– with Phil Warren, SFA Saniflo Canada’s Managing Director and Frédéric Boucher, Plomberie EPF’s President

Canadian Contractor Podcasts
Sponsored by SFA Saniflo Canada

Phil Warren, SFA Saniflo Canada’s Managing Director and Frédéric Boucher, Plomberie EPF’s President, join this special episode of The Hammer to discuss SFA Saniflo’s recent experience on their France factory tour, the company’s history, what they see for the future. Listen as Warren and Boucher chat with editor Kaitlin Secord about the company’s innovations to the plumbing world, their global presence and how they’ve grown in the Canadian market.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
The Hammer Episode #38: Renovating in today’s economy – Owen Thompson and Marilena Tricarico of RenoAssistance
Saniflo Canada names new business development managers
The Hammer Episode #37: Enbridge HER+ with Bonny Koabel, Access Rebates
The Hammer Episode #33: Managing Expectations – Steve Ryan, MMI Professional Services

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.