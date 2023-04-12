Canadian Contractor

The Hammer Special Episode: The Best Radon Protection You Can Get – Mickel Maalouf, Huntsman Building Solutions

Mickel Maalouf of Huntsman Building Solutions joins The Hammer to discuss the crackdown on Radon in homes. As many as 3,200 Canadians die from it every year. It easily penetrates residences and enclosed spaces undetected. It’s the number one cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. Throughout Canada, there are homes with elevated levels of Radon that need to be assessed and treated. There is a cost-effective and protective solution. Huntsman Building Solutions’ CCMC compliant, HFO based closed-cell ccSPF insulation products have been tested for radon diffusion and are highly radon-resistant. When installed properly, they can protect a building from the ground up. In this podcast, we’ll address what builders and contractors need to know about Radon mitigation and the solution that will help them address the problem.

