The Hammer Special Episode: Western Retail Lumber Association’s Let’s Go Build program – with Liz Kovach

Sponsored by Western Retail Lumber Association Inc.

Liz Kovach, President of the Western Retail Lumber Association Inc., joins this special episode of The Hammer to discuss the association’s Let’s GO Build Program and their take on the recent labour market study. WRLA is a member-based organization that connects and educates the building supply industry in Western Canada to facilitate the growth of member businesses. Their Let’s Go Build program aims to enhance job opportunities and attract new talent in the lumber, building materials and hardgoods industry. Listen as Kovach and Canadian Contractor editor Kaitlin Secord discuss the future of the construction sector.

