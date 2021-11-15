The Hammer Special Epsiode: Where the Rubber Hits the Roof

Amanda Boyer, product manager for CertainTeed residential roofing solutions, joins this special episode of The Hammer to discuss NorthGate ClimateFlex designer shingles and the innovative design that adds durability and better energy performance for tough Canadian environments. ClimateFlex’s polymer-infused shingle resists cracking from freeze/thaw cycles; boosts the insulation value of the roof; holds its granules better; and is impact-resistant to better withstand hail and falling branches. The contractor’s needs are not forgotten, with high-visibility lines to aid different installation methods and a 50-year warranty. All that, and available in eight colours, too.