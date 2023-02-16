JELD-WEN makes change to Western Canada sales team

The window and door maker has appointed Doug Nowlin to the role of Provincial Sales Management Team West.

Door and window manufacturer JELD-WEN Canada has appointed Doug Nowlin to the role of Provincial Sales Management Team West, reporting directly to Adrienne Burgess, VP of Sales Canada.

Nowlin started with JELD-WEN in January 2022, leading the direct team. His new role gives him responsibility for all sales in Western Canada across both the dealer and direct channels effective immediately.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN’s brands include JELD-WEN worldwide; LaCantina and VPI in North America; Swedoor and DANA in Europe; and Corinthian, Stegbar, and Breezway in Australia.