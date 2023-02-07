Virginia Abrasives names new VP of sales and marketing

Canadian Contractor

The construction abrasives maker has promoted Tadd Duvendack to the position.

Tadd Duvendack. Photo Credit: Virginia Abrasives Corp.

Construction abrasives maker Virginia Abrasives Corp. has named Tadd Duvendack as its new vice president of sales and marketing.

Duvendack started with the Petersburg, Va.-based company in 2018 as the regional sales manager for the Midwest. In 2020, he was promoted to national accounts manager, overseeing the company’s major accounts. In 2021, he was promoted to national sales manager, overseeing all rental sales channels.

Prior to joining the company, Duvendack served in several positions for BilJax/Haulotte and ran his own independent sales company.

Founded in 1970 and renamed as Virginia Abrasives in 1977, Virginia Abrasives produces sandpaper and abrasives; the company also owns Johnson Abrasives, headquartered in Jaffrey, N.H.

