Calgary contractor faces charges

November 27, 2019 by Rob Blackstien

Calgary is cracking down on Fresh Contracting and Construction, a contractor that, according to CBC News, lied about progress of projects, failed to finish work and didn’t pay subcontractors.

The trail of chaos that this firm has allegedly strewn spans multiple clients, and the city’s investigation is ongoing.

Clearly, this contractor has left its clients with a not so fresh feeling. Now maybe if the owners of the company had been reading Canadian Contractor, things would have turned out much differently. Alas, we’ll never know…

Read more about this case here.