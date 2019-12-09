HOMEmade star’s license suspended

December 9, 2019 by Rob Blackstien

Dion South of Australian reality TV show HOMEmade fame has had his building license suspended for six months by the Licenced Building Practitioners’ board after reportedly walking off a construction site in Auckland four years ago.

While South claims to have been manipulated by the homeowner (Brian Lee), Lee has a laundry list of complaints and thinks that South actually got off pretty easy here.

If you’re a big fan of South’s show, our condolences to you; if, on the other hand, you take some perverse pleasure in seeing celebrity builders go down, we get it.

Here’s the scoop on South.