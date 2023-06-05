Milwaukee introduces new M18 FUEL drill and impact driver

Milwaukee Tool introduces of their new M18 FUEL Drill and Impact Driver with ONE-KEY.

M18 FUEL ½” Hammer Drill/ Drill Driver with ONE-KEY

The M18 FUEL ½” Hammer Drill/ Drill Driver with ONE-KEY™ was designed to deliver 30 per cent more power. At 6.9 inches in length, this hammer drill is the shortest in its class. Milwaukee’s new hammer drill also features adjustable AutoStop technology to deliver bind-up protection. Designed to prevent over-rotation in application, this new machine learning technology offers adjustable Low, Medium, and High sensitivities to best meet the desired performance, offering users the capability to create customizable RPM settings via the app. The hammer is also equipped with ONE-KEY technology, allowing users to sync the tool wirelessly with their mobile device or desktop via the free ONE-KEY app. Users can upload data and history to create custom reports, identify where and when the tool was last seen, and track the utilization and service intervals of the tool to maximize uptime and maintain inventory.

M18 FUEL ¼” Hex Impact Driver with ONE-KEY

The new M18 FUEL ¼” Hex Impact Driver with ONE-KEY features a POWERSTATE Brushless Motor, designed to allow users to complete more applications back-to-back. The drivers’ specialized tri-LED lighting aims to improve visibility for a brighter workspace. Featuring a machine learning self-tapping screw mode, this impact driver offers custom drive control via in-app customizable RPM settings to deliver ultimate customizable control in application. With integrated ONE-KEY technology, Milwaukee’s new impact driver provides users with advanced tool tracking capabilities, allowing customization, tracking, and management via the free ONE-KEY app.

The M18 FUEL ½” Hammer Drill/Driver with ONE-KEY and M18 FUEL ¼” Hex Impact Driver with ONE-KEY are fully compatible with the entire M18 line, now offering more than 250 power tool solutions.