Canadian Contractor

By Canadian Contractor staff   

1791 EDC introduces large flex belt accessory for tools

Canadian Contractor

March 29, 2023, Miami, F.L. – 1791 EDC easy-slide with large flex offers a solution to organize your tool within reach.

 This toolbelt apparatus includes two belt loops and a reinforced rear loop for secure carry on the belt, three main accessory sleeves to carry items such as multitools, flashlights, pocket knives, pens, etc., and an attached key ring for keys or carabiners.

It comes in three colours – black chestnut and burgundy – and is made using full-grain leather.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Top tools: DeWalt Cordless/Corded Large Area Light
Squamish, BC waste firm introduces recycling stations on construction sites
Shurtape introduces new CEO
CN Rail, DEWALT and Acklands Grainger team up to supply tools to Habitat for Humanity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.