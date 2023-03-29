1791 EDC introduces large flex belt accessory for tools

March 29, 2023, Miami, F.L. – 1791 EDC easy-slide with large flex offers a solution to organize your tool within reach.

This toolbelt apparatus includes two belt loops and a reinforced rear loop for secure carry on the belt, three main accessory sleeves to carry items such as multitools, flashlights, pocket knives, pens, etc., and an attached key ring for keys or carabiners.

It comes in three colours – black chestnut and burgundy – and is made using full-grain leather.