Photo courtesy of American Standard.

American Standard’s Avery touchless kitchen faucet uses Selectronic hands-free technology, which allows users to operate the faucet with the wave of the hand, or to switch to manual operation by closing a sliding door to cover the built-in sensor.

The faucet comes in a single-handle design with pull-down and dual spray settings. American Standard’s Re-Trax spray-head retraction system gives users smooth and easy operation of the spray head from pull-out to retraction. The faucet includes a limited lifetime warranty and comes in either a polished-chrome or stainless-steel finish.

