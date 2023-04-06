Benjamin Moore introduces new Element Guard exterior paint

April 6, 2023 – Benjamin Moore launched their newest exterior paint, Element Guard. This paint is formulated with the aim of tackling high moisture areas.

Designed to withstand wind-driven rain, excessive humidity, and other harsh weather conditions, Element Guard exterior paint can be used on various exterior substrates such as vinyl and cedar siding, wood, brick, and more.

The paint can resist rain as soon as 60 minutes after application and be applied in temperatures as low as 2°C.

The Element Guard formula can be tinted in more than 3,500 Benjamin Moore colours, including curated Colours for Vinyl palette, which is formulated to reduce sun-induced warping. It is available in flat, low lustre, and soft gloss finishes.