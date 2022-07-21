Caesarstone unveils new online shopping platform for quartz countertops

Caesarstone, the leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality quartz surfaces, has created a game-changing platform to help strengthen their support for retail partners.

CS Connect is the first-of-its-kind integrated online estimator and tool that makes selling countertops easier and more profitable than ever before. It’s a revolutionary way to help customers design and purchase a fully installed Caesarstone quartz surface – from inspiration to installation.

The process takes just minutes and is available for any Caesarstone application including countertops, backsplashes, bathroom vanities and more, providing a consumer with transparent pricing within a detailed quote.

CS Connect, the shopping-made-easy system brings: