By Caesarstone   

Caesarstone unveils new online shopping platform for quartz countertops

Caesarstone, the leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality quartz surfaces, has created a game-changing platform to help strengthen their support for retail partners.

CS Connect is the first-of-its-kind integrated online estimator and tool that makes selling countertops easier and more profitable than ever before. It’s a revolutionary way to help customers design and purchase a fully installed Caesarstone quartz surface – from inspiration to installation.

The process takes just minutes and is available for any Caesarstone application including countertops, backsplashes, bathroom vanities and more, providing a consumer with transparent pricing within a detailed quote.

CS Connect, the shopping-made-easy system brings:

  •  An integrated online estimator to retail partners and immediately delivers a detailed quote, including material, fabrication and installation costs.
  • After inputting the desired measurements, colours, edge details, and other ancillary items you let the system do the work from there!
  • The platform manages the project from start to finish, enabling retailers to see the status of the project at any given point.
  • Homeowners also receive frequent updates from the platform throughout the process.
  • Workmanship is guaranteed via the Caesarstone certified fabricator network, and a dedicated team of specialists is always available to answer questions.
