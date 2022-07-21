Caesarstone unveils new online shopping platform for quartz countertops

By Caesarstone
Caesarstone unveils new online shopping platform for quartz countertopsCanadian Contractor Resources construction products contractor products counter tops
Caesarstone, the leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality quartz surfaces, has created a game-changing platform to help strengthen their support for retail partners.
CS Connect is the first-of-its-kind integrated online estimator and tool that makes selling countertops easier and more profitable than ever before. It’s a revolutionary way to help customers design and purchase a fully installed Caesarstone quartz surface – from inspiration to installation.
The process takes just minutes and is available for any Caesarstone application including countertops, backsplashes, bathroom vanities and more, providing a consumer with transparent pricing within a detailed quote.
CS Connect, the shopping-made-easy system brings:
- An integrated online estimator to retail partners and immediately delivers a detailed quote, including material, fabrication and installation costs.
- After inputting the desired measurements, colours, edge details, and other ancillary items you let the system do the work from there!
- The platform manages the project from start to finish, enabling retailers to see the status of the project at any given point.
- Homeowners also receive frequent updates from the platform throughout the process.
- Workmanship is guaranteed via the Caesarstone certified fabricator network, and a dedicated team of specialists is always available to answer questions.
Advertisement
Print this page
Leave a Reply