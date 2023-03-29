CertainTeed expands Landmark Solaris AR and ClimateFlex across Canada, U.S.

March 29, 2023, Malvern, PA – CertainTeed, a North American manufacturer of sustainable building materials, has expanded the availability of Landmark ClimateFlex and Solaris AR products.

ClimateFlex

ClimateFlex is a durable, all-weather performance shingle, which works at a molecular level to make shingles strong and pliable. The rubber-like qualities of the ClimateFlex asphalt formula aims to provide these shingles with improved hail resistance, cold-weather flexibility, and granule adhesion.

It features NailTrak wide nailing areas, Quadra-Bond; a specially formulated adhesive that laminates shingle layers for resistance to delamination, StreakFighter technology; a copper-infused surface granules that possess natural anti-algae properties to help roofs original color, and CertaSeal; a fast-activating modified asphalt sealant, designed to seal shingles together upon installation, protecting roofs from wind uplift and shingle blow-off.

ClimateFlex is available in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

Solaris AR

Solaris AR is the cool roof version of CertainTeed’s Landmark shingle. It is an industry-first technology that features a special granule surface blend that partially reflects solar energy, making rooves cooler than standard roofing shingles.

Landmark Solaris AR is also equipped with StreakFighter technology as well as Solar Reflectivity Index (SRI) values that meet code compliance standards for energy reflectivity. It also features CertainTeed’s NailTrak, Quadra-Bond, and CertaSeal technologies for more efficient and seamless installation.

Solaris AR is available in all regions of Canada.