Delta announces new Galeon Bath Collection


November 25, 2021
By Delta Faucet

The new Delta Galeon Bath Collection– a line inspired by the shape of sailboats, featuring knurled accents and a chiseled arc design.

At its core, the collection is designed with you in mind with functional elements such as: 

  • Lumicoat™ Chrome and Stainless-Steel Finishes that can be easily wiped clean and is guaranteed to resist mineral buildup and hard water stains on the product’s most touched areas 
  • WaterSense® technology which uses 20% less water than the industry standard  
  • Delta’s DIAMOND Seal® Technology that makes the faucet easy to install and reduces leak points
