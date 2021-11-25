Delta announces new Galeon Bath Collection
November 25, 2021
By Delta Faucet
November 25, 2021
The new Delta Galeon Bath Collection– a line inspired by the shape of sailboats, featuring knurled accents and a chiseled arc design.
At its core, the collection is designed with you in mind with functional elements such as:
- Lumicoat™ Chrome and Stainless-Steel Finishes that can be easily wiped clean and is guaranteed to resist mineral buildup and hard water stains on the product’s most touched areas
- WaterSense® technology which uses 20% less water than the industry standard
- Delta’s DIAMOND Seal® Technology that makes the faucet easy to install and reduces leak points
