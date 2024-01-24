Canadian Contractor

Kaitlin Secord   

DEWALT 12V/20V MAX* XR High Precision 3 X 360° line laser



DEWALT has announced the new 12V/20V MAX* XR® High Precision 3 X 360° Line Laser Kit, designed to offer users accuracy and precision at long distances.

Additional features include: ±1/8 in. at 50 ft. accuracy, a fine adjustment knob to enable micro-tuning of the plumb line, 360° green beams on all three planes with a visibility range of up to 230 ft or 330 ft, 10 hour runtime as well as multiple mounting options.

The kit includes accessories for users to start work out of the box including a laser line detector, 20V MAX* 2.0 Ah battery, charger, ceiling bracket, hard case, target card, grade rod clamp and 9V alkaline battery

www.dewalt.ca

