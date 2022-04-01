DEWALT announces 20V MAX* Cordless Dry Hand Vacuum

Delivering upwards of 21 minutes of runtime per charge**, the DEWALT 20V MAX* Cordless Dry Hand Vacuum (DCV501HB) is a jobsite cleaning solution that provides users with powerful performance (46 CFM) to pick up common jobsite debris ranging from drywall dust to small screws and nails. This versatile vacuum comes with six cleaning attachment accessories to tackle cleaning jobs from floor to ceiling. The hand vacuum can be used to handle smaller messes or used in combination with the extension tube and floor accessory to clean floor areas. A bright LED light illuminates dark areas while a HEPA Filter allows for easy, efficient pickup of fine dust and debris and follows OSHA Table 1 Compliance under housekeeping rules. It comes fully equipped with an extension tube, floor nozzle, flexible hose, crevice nozzle, gulper brush, round brush, belt hook, drawstring bag, and HEPA filter.

The DEWALT 20V MAX* Cordless Dry Hand Vacuum will be available in April as a bare tool where DEWALT products are sold. $189 for the Bare Unit and $30.99 for the Replacement HEPA Filter.

*Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

**Using a DCB205 battery (sold separately)