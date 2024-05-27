DEWALT launches TOUGHSERIES construction jack

DEWALT has announced the a new TOUGHSERIES Construction Jack (DWHT83550), a heavy-duty, hands-free lifting tool designed for a wide range of applications. As part of the TOUGHSERIES lineup, the Construction Jack features a lift capacity of up to 340 lbs and a lift height of 8-3/4″ allowing users to complete demanding lifting, levelling and installation tasks, among a variety of other use cases.

“Heavy lifting typically requires the time and energy of more than one worker, which can interrupt workflow,” said Dave Veprek, vice president, hand tools, accessories and storage, DEWALT. “The TOUGHSERIES Construction Jack is designed to give one worker the lifting assistance they need with a step-to-lift handle, fine-tune adjustments, and a no-load quick release button for optimal productivity and safety.”