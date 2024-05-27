Canadian Contractor

By DEWALT   

DEWALT launches TOUGHSERIES construction jack

Canadian Contractor construction DeWalt TOUGHSERIES

DEWALT has announced the a new TOUGHSERIES Construction Jack (DWHT83550), a heavy-duty, hands-free lifting tool designed for a wide range of applications. As part of the TOUGHSERIES lineup, the Construction Jack features a lift capacity of up to 340 lbs and a lift height of 8-3/4″ allowing users to complete demanding lifting, levelling and installation tasks, among a variety of other use cases.

“Heavy lifting typically requires the time and energy of more than one worker, which can interrupt workflow,” said Dave Veprek, vice president, hand tools, accessories and storage, DEWALT. “The TOUGHSERIES Construction Jack is designed to give one worker the lifting assistance they need with a step-to-lift handle, fine-tune adjustments, and a no-load quick release button for optimal productivity and safety.”

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
The Hammer Episode #42: Aging and apprenticeships – with Vice-Chair Jack Slaughter and Jeremy Ambraska
DEWALT to discontinue 18V NiCad battery
Win a DEWALT Dual Speed cordless framing nailer!
DEWALT celebrates 100 years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.