DEWALT Metal Workshop Storage System

DEWALT has released their Metal Workshop Storage System. The system is designed to be a fully integrated storage solution to help users organize power tools, hand tools, outdoor equipment, stick tools, power tool accessories and more. The line consists of metal tool storage chests and cabinets as well as 25 new workshop accessories (sold separately) utilizing a heavy-duty metal rail as the centrepiece of the platform.

Each chest features a DEWALT metal rail mounted inside as well as a battery rail that organizes up to four DEWALT batteries. Each cabinet has two metal rails mounted to the outside of the cabinet as well as two power tool holsters.

The chests and cabinets are built with heavy-gauge steel and feature full-extension, soft-close, ball-bearing drawers. Small drawers have a single set of slides and a max capacity of 100 lbs., while large and deep drawers are fortified with double slides that support up to 150 lbs. per drawer. Cabinets feature 6×2 in. casters with a 2,000 lb. load rating.

Chests include an integrated 15-amp max load power strip with six power outlets and two USB ports for convenient charging of mobile devices and power tools. The drawers are designed with an internal keyed lock and are lined with anti-slip mats.

The DEWALT metal storage range is made in the USA with global materials and includes 37 in., 41 in. and 52 in. top chest and rolling cabinet combinations. All units feature a 10-year limited warranty.

Heavy-Duty Metal Rail

As the centerpiece of the complete DEWALT Integrated Storage System, the steel rail can be mounted to DEWALT metal chests, cabinets and workbenches or directly to walls. With heavy-duty steel construction, this rail can support up to 100 lbs. per linear foot and works with a wide range of system accessories.

The rail includes two endcap joiners that provide a finished look and the ability to connect multiple rails horizontally. A wide variety of Metal Workshop Storage System Accessories mount directly to the rail.

Power Tool, Battery & Battery Charger Organization

For storage of tools, batteries and chargers, DEWALT has designed compatible rails, holsters, mounts, shelves and cabinets including:

Battery Rail (DWST82819) with a 20 lb. max load capacity

Power Tool Holster (DWST82823) with a 10 lb. max load capacity

Battery Charger Rail Mount (DWST82821) with an 11 lb. max capacity

Power Tool Storage Shelf (DWST82822) with a 100 lb. max load capacity

Power Tool Wall Cabinet (DWST82824) with a 200 lb. max load capacity if metal rail mounted or 500 lb. if wall mounted

Hooks and Additional Accessories

To hang other tools and equipment, DEWALT has also released a variety of individual hooks, hook sets, and starter kits. The line includes short and long-handled hooks as well as specialized hooks for hoses, ladders, and outdoor powered equipment. Hook sets and kits include an:

8-Piece Hand Tool Hook Set (DWST82816)

8-Piece Corded Power Tool Peg Hook Set (DWST82817) for use with corded tools

4-Piece Cordless Hang Hook Set (DWST82818)

Power Tool Storage Kit (DWST82825)

Lawn & Garden Storage Kit (DWST82826)

21-piece Starter Kit (DWST82801)

Additional products include two magnetic accessories for easy installation: a 25 in. Magnetic LED Light Strip (DWST98280) and a Magnetic Power Strip (DWST82693) with six power outlets and two USB ports. A 2-Pack of Plastic Bins (DWST82813) and a 24 In. Wire Shelf (DWST82812) also join the lineup.

All components of the DEWALT Metal Workshop Storage System are available now where DEWALT products are sold.

To learn more about the DEWALT products, please visit: www.dewalt.ca.