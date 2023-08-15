Festool reveals suite of new tools

CSC SYS 50 Cordless Table Saw

The CSC SYS 50 cordless table saw is designed to produces parallel cuts of up to 11 inches, a cross-cut width of up to 17 3/4 inches , and bevel cuts of -10 to 47 degrees. The battery-powered saw features a 2x18V dual-battery system as well as a rip fence, a miter gauge, and a sliding table.

TSV 60 K Track Saw:

The TSV 60 K features a built-in, adjustable scoring blade, a brushless EC-TEC motor as well as integrated KickbackStop, designed to help to reduce the risk of kickback and damage to the material during sawing or plunge cutting.

CXS 18 Cordless Drill

The 18V power drill-driver has a lightweight, C-shaped design. It is compatible with the existing 18V Festool drill system, and also features a belt clip and an integrated bit holder.

TXS 18 Cordless Drill

An alternative to the CXS 18, the TXS 18 replicates its features but in a T-shaped design. Both 18V power cordless drills, equipped with the CENTROTEC system and FastFix interface. They also feature a LED light.

CXS 12 Cordless Drill

The CXS 12 features compact batteries, a magnetic bit holder, LED light control, high/low range, an electronic drive clutch, and a removable belt clip. This 12V drill is packed in a Systainer for added portability.

RSC 18 Cordless Reciprocating Saw

The new cordless reciprocating saw from Festool features a brushless EC-TEC motor combined, switch-activated pendulum stroke and vibration control. The machine and saw blades can be stored in a Systainer.

CT 25 Mobile Dust Extractor

The CT 25 Mobile Dust Extractor is a compact extractor with a 6.6-gallon container volume. It also features a touch control panel in place of rotary knobs and five levels of suction power.

Systainer3 ToolBag

The Systainer³ ToolBag features arrangeable interior pockets. It is fully compatible with all Systainer generations and mobile Dust Extractors.

Brad Point Drill Bits

Festool’s new Brad Point Drill Bits are specifically designed for drilling in wood and plastic. Centrotec Shank ensures non-slip engagement and the steel tip stays sharp longer. The bits are designed to be lighter in weight and longer in length.