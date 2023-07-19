Festool’s latest product releases

July 19, 2023 – Festool has released a series of new products, including a plunge-cut saw, a surface restoration grinder and ear protection.

TS 60 K Plunge-Cut Saw

The TS 60 K Plunge-Cut Saw is a corded saw with a EC-TEC motor, a blade with cutting depths of up t0 62mm, FSK cross-cutting guide rails and KickbackStop technology; which is designed to reduce kickback.

The TS 60 will be available in two options, including the TS 60 KEB-F-Plus-FS (577422) for $1169 and the TS 60 KEB-F-Plus (576726) for $1039.

RENOFIX RG 130 ECI Surface-Restoration Grinder

The RG 130 features a brushless EC-TEC motor and can be combined with Festool’s CT 36 AC HEPA and CT 48 AC HEPA Dust Extractors, as well as connect to the dust extractor via Bluetooth for automatic connectivity.

The RG 130 ECI-Plus (577048) will be available for $899.

GHS 25 Ear Protection

The GHS 25 ear protection have an ANSI-rated noise reduction rating of 25 dB, and was designed to allow users to hear ambient noise with a listening volume up to 79 dB. They can be combined with Bluetooth technology, and features a microphone, simple touch controls and have a battery life of up to 13 hours.

The GHS 25 Ear Protection (577793) will be available for $234.