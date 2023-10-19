Festool’s limited edition cordless combo kits  

Festool, a manufacturer of power tool solutions, announced a new range of offerings designed to provide users versatility and convenience.

TID + TSC Combo Kit: The TID 18 Impact Driver is designed to offer users speed and precision, while the TSC 55 K Cordless Circular Saw aims to provide safety and accuracy with its KickbackStop function. The kit includes a SYS3 M112 Systainer for systemized storage, plus a 28-tooth blade.

· TID + HKC Combo Kit: Featuring the TID 18 Impact Driver and the HKC 55 Circular Saw, this combo kit is designed for precise angle cuts. The kit comes with a SYS3 M112 Systainer for easy organization and a 12-tooth blade.

· TID + PSC Combo Kit: Alongside the TID 18 Impact Driver, the PSC 420 Cordless Jigsaw is designed for square cuts. An integrated LED light helps with visibility, while the SYS3 M112 Systainer and a range of jigsaw blades offer complete project readiness.

Starting November 14, 2023, for a limited time at participating dealers, the TID + TSC Combo Kit (577118) will be available at $1,249.00, the TID + HKC Combo Kit (577119) will be available at $1,249.00 and the TID + PSC Combo Kit (577120) will be available at $949.00.

For more information, please visit festoolcanada.com/festool2023.