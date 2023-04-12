Festool’s new cordless mitre saw

April 12, 2023, Ottawa – Festool Canada Inc. has launched a new range of offerings, the KSC 60 Cordless Sliding Compound Mitre Saw, Systainer with Lid Compartment, and Bit and Drill Bit Sets, available in May 2023.

KSC 60 Cordless Sliding Compound Mitre Saw

The KAPEX KSC 60 Cordless Sliding Compound Mitre Saw was designed to aid users to produce cross-cuts in a range of applications. It has a dual-battery 36-volt system combined with the brushless EC-TEC motor. Other features include; mitre angles of up to 60 degrees on each side and bevel angles of up to 47 degrees, ergonomic handles, and a transport locking device.

Systainer with Lid Compartment

Festool’s latest Systainer features a lid compartment to help ensure you have the right accessories. The transparent lid compartment has space for small parts and accessories, and the adjustable partitions allows user to customize cmpartments to suit individual needs.

Bit and Drill Bit Sets

Festool’s new bit and drill bit sets are designed to fir in Systainer with Lid Compartment. The sets feature short spiral wood drill bits with a centering point in lengths ranging from 1” to 3-15/16”.

The KSC 60 is available in two options, including the KSC 60 EB-Basic (576848) for $1,299 and the KSC 60 EB 5.0 I-Plus (577176) for $1,699. The Systainers with Lid Compartment (577346) start from $100. The Bit and Drill Bit Sets will be available in various assortments retailing from $59 to $110.