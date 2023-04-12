Canadian Contractor

By Canadian Contractor staff   

Festool’s new cordless mitre saw

Canadian Contractor

April 12, 2023, Ottawa – Festool Canada Inc. has launched a new range of offerings, the KSC 60 Cordless Sliding Compound Mitre Saw, Systainer with Lid Compartment, and Bit and Drill Bit Sets, available in May 2023. 

KSC 60 Cordless Sliding Compound Mitre Saw

Photo courtesy of Festool Canada Inc.

The KAPEX KSC 60 Cordless Sliding Compound Mitre Saw was designed to aid users to produce cross-cuts in a range of applications. It has a  dual-battery 36-volt system combined with the brushless EC-TEC motor. Other features include; mitre angles of up to 60 degrees on each side and bevel angles of up to 47 degrees, ergonomic handles, and a transport locking device.

 Systainer with Lid Compartment 

Photo courtesy of Festool Canada Inc.

Festool’s latest Systainer features a lid compartment to help ensure you have the right accessories. The transparent lid compartment has space for small parts and accessories, and the adjustable partitions allows user to customize cmpartments to suit individual needs.

Bit and Drill Bit Sets

Photo courtesy of Festool Canada Inc.

Festool’s new bit and drill bit sets are designed to fir in Systainer with Lid Compartment. The sets feature short spiral wood drill bits with a centering point in lengths ranging from 1” to 3-15/16”.  

The KSC 60 is available in two options, including the KSC 60 EB-Basic (576848) for $1,299 and the KSC 60 EB 5.0 I-Plus (577176) for $1,699. The Systainers with Lid Compartment (577346) start from $100. The Bit and Drill Bit Sets will be available in various assortments retailing from $59 to $110.   

 

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Tell us “What Would You Do?” and you might win a DeWalt cordless mitre saw
FlexVolt & brushless motors: DeWalt’s giant leap towards the cordless job site
Festool announces release of new Planex Drywall Sander
Re-Crafting Craftsman: The iconic brand has been re-launched by Stanley Black & Decker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.