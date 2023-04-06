Canadian Contractor

Huntsman Building Solutions recognized by CCMC for radon gas protection insulation system

April 6, 2023, Boisbriand, Que. – Huntsman Building Solutions (HBS) has received product code compliance (NBC 2015) recognition from The Canadian Construction Materials Centre (CCMC) for its Radon Protection System. The system utilizes a closed-cell polyurethane spray foam insulation as a soil gas (radon) barrier in accordance with the recent 14280-R CCMC evaluation.

The Canadian Construction Materials Centre (CCMC) assesses compliance with Canadian building, energy and safety codes. They are the only construction code compliance service supported and operated by the Government of Canada. Trusted by over 6,000 regulators across Canada.

Section 9.13.4.2.(1) of Division B of the NBC 2015 requires an effective air barrier system be installed as a barrier to soil gas. HBS’ Heatlok Soya HFO, qualifies as protective air barrier systems for radioactive radon.

 

 

 

 

