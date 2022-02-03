IKO showcases commercial and residential innovations at the 2022 International Roofing Expo

IKO will offer attendees of the 2022 International Roofing Expo (IRE) an exclusive, firsthand look at the latest innovations in its commercial and residential roofing lines. The company will also provide live demonstrations of IKO’s enhanced residential roofing application method, the CodePlus Performance Program as well as its new commercial InnoviTPO Single-Ply Roofing Systems.

“IRE has been a staple of the roofing and exterior construction industry for decades, and we are looking forward to engaging one-on-one with professionals from around the world,” said Jeff Williams, IKO’s North American brand and marketing director. “As one of the largest providers of both residential and commercial solutions in this space, this is the ideal opportunity to share our new groundbreaking advancements for roofing technology and performance.”

PRODUCTS TO BE SHOWCASED AT BOOTH #1909:

Innovi™TPO Single-Ply Commercial Roofing Membrane Systems

InnoviTPO Single-Ply Roofing Systems offers the latest commercial innovation from IKO, available in Canada and the eastern U.S. The new thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) membrane systems expand on the company’s low-slope roofing expertise. Designed for exceptional performance, InnoviTPO single-ply roofing membranes are the culmination of significant investment in breakthrough processing technologies and a proprietary weathering formulation, known as MATRIX™.

Offered in 100- or 200-foot rolls, the membranes are available in 45-, 60- and 80-mil thicknesses, with widths ranging from 5 to 12 feet, and they come in white, grey or tan. Suitable for use with mechanically attached, fully adhered or induction-welded roofing systems, IKO’s InnoviTPO is heat-welded at the seams to create a continuous, water-resistant roofing membrane for low-slope commercial roofs. For more information, visit www.iko.com/innovi.

Dynasty® Class 3 — Residential

IKO’s acclaimed Dynasty® premium-quality laminated performance shingles will now carry a Class 3 impact resistance rating*, which further distinguishes it as a top-performing shingle, offering peace of mind and protection from inclement weather. Depending on geographic location, with the new Class 3 rating, some homeowners may qualify for discounts on their insurance policy.

Dynasty performance shingles feature ArmourZone®, a reinforced woven band that fortifies the nail zone to help resist tears and blow-offs. In addition, IKO’s FastLock™ sealant quickly creates a strong bond to keep the shingles in place even in extremely high winds. Built with a 1 ¼-inch nailing zone to create an enlarged nailing area for a faster, easier and more accurate installation, this shingle’s large 5 ⅞-inch exposure area and True Square Advantage means three shingle bundles will always match a true roofing square and create a look that homeowners will love. With advanced high-definition, color-blending technology, the design is available in 13 nature-inspired fresh, bold colors. For more information, see our launch video here.

Designer Shingles Class 4 — Residential

IKO now offers two of its Designer Shingles lines, Armourshake™ and Crowne Slate™, with a Class 4 impact resistance rating*. By expanding these beautiful designs with industry-leading performance and unmatched durability, IKO marries aesthetic appeal with enhanced peace of mind.

Mimicking the look and feel of natural slate tiles or cedar shakes without the associated maintenance worries and cost, Armourshake and Crowne Slate deliver the ultimate in weather protection for estate homes and other high-caliber properties. For more information, visit www.iko.com/na/residential-roofing-shingles/designer.

CodePlus Performance Program

IKO’s innovative new CodePlus Performance Program offers an elite application method for roof systems that are designed to withstand high winds and other natural threats. CodePlus is available exclusively to IKO ROOFPRO™ Select and Craftsman Premier members. A highly integrated installation system, CodePlus uses purpose-designed IKO products to take roof performance above and beyond local building code requirements.

ROOFPRO contractors who earn CodePlus status and install to the program’s standards will not only build a better roof, but they will also gain exclusive access to business and marketing tools designed to help drive sales to this new system. These tools include a customizable sales app for online or in-home sales, sample kits, literature and an array of branded merchandise that showcases their CodePlus status. IKO ROOFPRO members can learn more about the CodePlus Performance Program by looking for the CodePlus icon in the ROOFPRO portal. Visit www.ikoroofpro.com.