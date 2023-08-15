Keen Utility’s CSA Arvada Work Sneaker

KEEN Utility’s CSA Arvada is designed for jobs requiring constant movement and long hours. The athletic shoe design features compression-resisting KEEN.ReGEN midsole is designed to return 50 per cent more energy than standard EVA foam. They feature breathable mesh uppers, an asymmetrical carbon-fibre safety toes and an EH-rated oil-and-slip resistant outsole. The CSA Arvada are available in both men and women sizing.