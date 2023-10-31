KEEN Utility’s CSA-Camden work boot

KEEN Utility’s CSA-Camden work boots include a full grain barnyard resistant leather upper, KEEN.DRY waterproof, breathable membrane, as well as a 360° Goodyear welt and air-infused Luftcell midsole.

Safety features include asymmetrical carbon-fiber safety toes that are unobtrusive and 15 per cent lighter than steel, an EH-rated oil- and slip- resistant rubber outsole, and a 90-degree heel.

The CSA-Camden is available for men in an insulated and internal metguard option for men.