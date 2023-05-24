MCI Peel-Off Coating for corrosion and abrasion protection

Canadian Contractor

MCI Peel-Off Coating is an acrylic water-based coating for temporary protection of non-porous surfaces against physical abrasion, weathering, and corrosion. It is low VOC (0.2 lbs/gal [24 g/L]) and may be applied by spray, roll, or dip. When no longer needed, the coating can be peeled off the surface and disposed as solid waste.

MCI Peel-Off Coating can be tinted to several basic colors to blend in with or stand out from the surrounding environment. It offers UV resistance for outdoor applications, in addition to temporary protection from salt and chemical induced corrosion. Although water-based, MCI Peel-Off Coating will not be softened or penetrated by most solvent-based paints. 

