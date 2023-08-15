Milwaukee M18 FUEL ½” Hammer Drill/ Drill Driver with ONE-KEY

The M18 FUEL ½” Hammer Drill/ Drill Driver with ONE-KEY™ was designed to deliver 30 per cent more power. At 6.9 inches in length, Milwaukee’s new hammer drill also features adjustable AutoStop technology to deliver bind-up protection. Designed to prevent over-rotation in application, this new machine learning technology offers adjustable low, medium, and high sensitivities to best meet the desired performance, offering users the capability to create customizable RPM settings via the app. The hammer is also equipped with ONE-KEY technology, allowing users to sync the tool wirelessly with their mobile device or desktop via the free ONE-KEY app. Users can upload data and history to create custom reports, identify where and when the tool was last seen, and track the utilization and service intervals of the tool to maximize uptime and maintain inventory.