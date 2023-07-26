Milwaukee’s fully pneumatic-replacement finish nailer

Milwaukee Tool’s latest generation of cordless finish nailers grows with the addition of their M18 FUEL™ 16 Gauge Straight Finish Nailer. This pneumatic replacement was designed with the power to sink nails in hardwoods while leaving clean consistent nail holes.

“In 2021, we introduced our newest generation of 15 gauge and 16 gauge angled cordless finish nailers,” said Sean Kelley, Group Product Manager for Milwaukee Tool, in a press release. “We set out to update our M18 FUEL™ 16 Gauge Straight Finish Nailer. With the same philosophy in mind, we redesigned the nailer from the ground up.”

The redesigned M18 FUEL™ 16 Gauge Straight Finish Nailer is more compact than the previous generation and features a precision tip. It was also designed to deliver zero ramp-up time and is fully battery-operated.

The M18 FUEL™ 16 Gauge Straight Finish Nailer is fully compatible with the entire Milwaukee M18™ line.