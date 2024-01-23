Mirka announces Limited Edition Black DEROS Combo Kit

Mirka, a manufacturer of high-quality abrasives, dust-free sanding solutions, and power tools, has announced a limited-edition black DEROS combo kit.

Key features of the Mirka DEROS include a brushless motor, bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to connect to the MyMirka app and a dust extraction system.

This limited-edition black DEROS kit which includes a special black DEROS systainer, a 6” DEROS vacuum-ready finishing sander (5.0mm orbit), a 6” ergonomic Roundy sanding block, a 6” edge protector to prolong the life of the backing pad, and 40 Abranet discs (10 each of 80, 120, 180, and 320).