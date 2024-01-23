By Canadian Contractor staff
Mirka announces Limited Edition Black DEROS Combo Kit
Mirka, a manufacturer of high-quality abrasives, dust-free sanding solutions, and power tools, has announced a limited-edition black DEROS combo kit.
Key features of the Mirka DEROS include a brushless motor, bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to connect to the MyMirka app and a dust extraction system.
This limited-edition black DEROS kit which includes a special black DEROS systainer, a 6” DEROS vacuum-ready finishing sander (5.0mm orbit), a 6” ergonomic Roundy sanding block, a 6” edge protector to prolong the life of the backing pad, and 40 Abranet discs (10 each of 80, 120, 180, and 320).
Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page
Related Stories
Leave a Reply