Canadian Contractor

By Canadian Contractor staff   

Mirka announces Limited Edition Black DEROS Combo Kit



Mirka, a manufacturer of high-quality abrasives, dust-free sanding solutions, and power tools, has announced a limited-edition black DEROS combo kit.

Key features of the Mirka DEROS include a brushless motor, bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to connect to the MyMirka app and a dust extraction system.

This limited-edition black DEROS kit which includes a special black DEROS systainer, a 6” DEROS vacuum-ready finishing sander (5.0mm orbit), a 6” ergonomic Roundy sanding block, a 6” edge protector to prolong the life of the backing pad, and 40 Abranet discs (10 each of 80, 120, 180, and 320).

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Festool announces release of new Planex Drywall Sander
Mirka celebrates 80 years in abrasives industry
EllisDon signs BlackNorth Initiative CEO pledge to end anti-black racism
The Dilemma Contest: What should Jeffery Black do?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.