OLFA launches new safety knife with concealed blade

OLFA, recently announced the launch of its SK-16 Quick Change Concealed Blade Safety Knife (#1140922). Engineered for ease of use and safe application, the SK-16 touch-safe blade requires no activation – simply pull through materials to start cutting. The limited blade exposure is designed for optimal hand safety, to prevent cuts and lacerations common with other products.

“We are excited about the release of the SK-16 safety knife. Tremendous design engineering is built into this product to manufacture a safety knife to create the optimal user experience. It can be used across a wide variety of materials and is more durable than disposable products.”

“We are excited about the release of the SK-16 safety knife. Tremendous design engineering is built into this product to manufacture a safety knife to create the optimal user experience. It can be used across a wide variety of materials and is more durable than disposable products,” said Cassie Donnelly, OLFA Sr. Brand Manager. “Our primary goal is to continue offering innovative products that are safe for users, smart for the environment and easy on the budget.”

This versatile cutter comes preloaded with a premium stainless-steel replaceable blade head with a cutting depth of 0.39” (6.5mm). In head-to-head testing, the SK-16 blade cut seven times more single-wall corrugated cardboard than similar products. With its quick-change blade release system, blade changes are simple, safe and efficient. This also reduces waste, compared to disposable models.

The exposed blade is safely concealed within an open cutting channel for easy use. The wider channel opening minimizes resistance, making the SK-16 ideal for safely cutting a wide variety of materials. The blade’s guard tips guide the cut while protecting the materials or surface underneath. The durable fiberglass-reinforced handle can withstand repeated accidental drops and tough work environments. The curved ergonomic handle reduces wrist fatigue with prolonged use projects. The handle’s heel includes a metal tape splitter which reduces wear, creating longer blade life. With an MSRP of $15.99, the OLFA Quick-Change Concealed Blade Safety Knife is part of a new generation of products designed for lasting comfort, safety and efficiency.

Ideal Cutting Applications: