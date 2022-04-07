Owens Corning launches FOAMULAR XPS RadonBarrier Radon Abatement System
Owens Corning, manufacturer of PINK®FIBERGLAS®insulation and other energy-saving products, is pleased to announce the launch of its new CCMC certified FOAMULAR®XPS RadonBarrier™Radon Abatement System.
Radon is a radioactive gas that is odourless, colourless, and tasteless. When radon is released into the atmosphere it gets diluted and poses negligible risk to human health. However, if radon accumulates inside a home, it can pose a serious health risk. According to a Toronto Star article published May 2, 2021, radon is the second leading cause of cancer, after cigarette smoking*.
About one in five homes —5,600 of the 30,000 tested nationwide—showed radon levels exceeding Health Canada’s guideline of 200 becquerels per cubic metre (Bq/m³), according to data gathered by researchers from the University of Calgary conducting this investigation. The radon threat could be neutralized with simple and affordable technology at time of construction.*
“The innovative Owens Corning radon barrier system is a smart choice in new construction. It helps protect the homeowner from radon gas entry and helps create the ultimate lower living space —providing comfort, indoor air quality,and most importantly, a safer living area,”said Sal Ciarlo, technical services and codes & standards director. Owens Corning is proud to introduce an energy-efficient and sustainable solution for radon abatement:
FOAMULAR® XPS RadonBarrier™ Radon Abatement System Components
• FOAMULAR®NGX™ CodeBord®Extruded Polystyrene Rigid Insulation
• Owens Corning®JointSealR®Tape
• Owens Corning®ProPink ComfortSeal™ Gun Foam or Code Compliant Flexible Sealant
FEATURES
• 3rd party certified in Canada–CCMC Report 14349-R1
• Contributes to a safe home environment
• Provides indoor air quality,adding comfort to the home
• Meets codes in a cost-effective manner
• Offers multiple CCMC-approved system options
• Faster to install than conventional poly
• Easier to cut (no poly)
• 36Xgreater performance than 6 mil.poly2
• Easier to install than EPS3Expanded Polystyrene Insulation
• Less expensive than SPF4Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation
