Owens Corning new FOAMULAR NGX insulation

April 14, 2023 – Owens Corning has released its new FOAMULAR NGX extruded polystyrene insulation line.

The XPS insulation contains a proprietary blowing agent that is designed to eliminate HFC 134a. It delivers a 90 per cent reduction in blowing agent GWP compared to legacy FOAMULAR insulation. It is optimized to demonstrate a greater than 80 per cent reduction in embodied carbon.

FOAMULAR NGX is manufactured with patent Hydrovac technology and is designed to be highly resistant to moisture. It is available in many compression strengths, up to 100 psi, and was designed to be used in a variety of applications, such as; load-bearing vegetative roofs, foundational supports, and wall assemblies.

The product line comes with a limited lifetime warranty “guaranteeing a minimum of 90 per cent of R-value for the life of the product.”

The product is available in C-200 and CodeBord, C-300, 350 and 350 CVI and, 400, 600 and 1000 high density.