Pfister launches new Norden line of faucets

In today’s kitchen, the faucet is so much more than just a delivery system for water.

It is a stylish centrepiece that can bring together a kitchen design while incorporating innovative features that make it more functional than just a simple water station. All of this is embodied in the all-new Norden kitchen faucet, recently launched by Pfister.

Boasting a transitional look that fits any style of kitchen, the Norden shows swooping curves contrasted with angular edging, resulting in a faucet that is as much a captivating piece of 3-D art as it is ergonomic and functional. It is available in stainless steel, polished chrome or matte black.

The Norden also boasts many of the new features offered by Pfister in its new kitchen faucets, giving it a nuanced performance you won’t find in yesterday’s faucets:

HydroBlade — Pots and pans with crusty remnants of last night’s dinner are no longer a worry. Forget the elbow grease and rely on the Pfister HydroBlade , a high-pressure stream of water that cleans away hardened food and tough grease with ease. Using high velocity and concentrated force, the HydroBlade easily cleans messes from plates, cups, sinks and other surfaces, making quick work of post-meal clean up.

MagnePfit — The sleek design and continuous line of the Norden is made possible by Pfister’s MagenPfit technology. Using powerful magnets, MagnePfit keep the spray head firmly secure and looking seamless — until you need it, when it can be effortlessly detached to use the pulldown sprayhead feature.

AutoAlign — If the MagnePfit isn’t enough, AutoAlign ensures the spray head sits in the correct position every time. Threaded grooves subtly located at the base of the three-function spray head work with corresponding grooves inside the spout to re-orient the spray head for perfect positioning every time.

Rated to meet or exceed CALGreen criteria, the Norden can help conserve water in the average home by at least 20 per cent.

Like the Norden, Pfister offers a full line of faucets designed for the construction and renovation sector.

